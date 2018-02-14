Slain doctor's body may have been in home for months

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — A scientist is charged with beating her husband, a University of Connecticut doctor, to death, and the body may have been left inside their home for months.

Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi is charged with murder in the death of 84-year-old Pierluigi Bigazzi, who had not been seen for months. He was a professor of laboratory science and pathology at UConn Health. She worked with him.

The Hartford Courant reports that Bigazzi's body was wrapped up inside the Burlington home when police conducted a welfare check on Feb. 5. They went to the home after colleagues at the school expressed concern over Bigazzi's long absence.

The medical examiner says the doctor died of blunt trauma to the head.

The arrest warrant has been sealed. Kosuda-Bigazzi was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday. Her lawyers declined to comment.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com