No remains found in Toronto yard tied to alleged killer

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto police say they have found no human remains in the backyard of a house where they earlier discovered planters containing the remains of six men believed to be victims of a serial killer.

Police spokesman Meaghan Gray said Tuesday that investigators had finished their excavation of backyard at a home suspect Bruce McArthur had used to store items for his landscaping business. She says they will now focus on looking through more planters found at that property and others.

McArthur has been charged with the murders of five men, at least two of them connected with the city's Gay Village district. Police say they expect to file more charges.