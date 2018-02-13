Egypt orders ban on SNL Arabia over 'sexual expressions'

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian official says authorities have ordered a ban on airing the Arabic version of the hit U.S. satirical show Saturday Night Live for allegedly using "sexual expressions."

Ahmed Salim of the Supreme Media regulations Council told The Associated Press on Tuesday that an investigation of the show's content showed that SNL Arabia has consistently used inappropriate "sexual phrases and insinuations" and that the show's entire content "violates ethical and professional criteria."

SNL Arabia was first aired in Egypt two years ago. It follows an identical format to its U.S. namesake and is produced by the United Arab Emirates' pay-tv network OSN and has been aired most recently by Egypt's ON ENT. The station's chief, Mustafa el-Saqa, told the AP they have stopped airing the show's promos since the ban was announced.