Cape Town pushes 'Day Zero' back to June 4 in water crisis

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Cape Town has pushed back "Day Zero" — the date when it might have to turn off most water taps because of a drought — to June 4.

South Africa's biggest opposition party, which runs Cape Town, says the city of 4 million won a reprieve because residents have been saving more water in response to authorities' appeals.

The Democratic Alliance party says residents must stick to regulations requiring them to use fewer than 50 liters (13.2 gallons) per person daily to avoid the tap closure.

Officials previously projected "Day Zero" to fall in April and then pushed the date back to May 11 before announcing this new date.

They continue to be concerned that seasonal rainfall expected to start around May could be low.