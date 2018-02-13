  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/13 23:03
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Toronto 39 16 .709
Boston 40 18 .690 ½
Cleveland 33 22 .600 6
Washington 32 24 .571
Milwaukee 31 24 .564 8
Indiana 32 25 .561 8
Philadelphia 29 25 .537
Miami 30 26 .536
Detroit 27 29 .482 12½
Charlotte 23 33 .411 16½
New York 23 35 .397 17½
Chicago 20 36 .357 19½
Brooklyn 19 39 .328 21½
Orlando 18 38 .321 21½
Atlanta 18 39 .316 22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Golden State 44 13 .772
Houston 42 13 .764 1
San Antonio 35 23 .603
Minnesota 35 24 .593 10
Oklahoma City 32 25 .561 12
Portland 31 26 .544 13
Denver 30 26 .536 13½
New Orleans 30 26 .536 13½
L.A. Clippers 29 26 .527 14
Utah 29 28 .509 15
L.A. Lakers 23 32 .418 20
Memphis 18 37 .327 25
Dallas 18 39 .316 26
Sacramento 17 38 .309 26
Phoenix 18 40 .310 26½

___

Monday's Games

New Orleans 118, Detroit 103

Philadelphia 108, New York 92

L.A. Clippers 114, Brooklyn 101

Chicago 105, Orlando 101

Utah 101, San Antonio 99

Golden State 129, Phoenix 83

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Boston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 9 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Denver at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games
2018 All-Star Game

Team LeBron vs. Team Stephen at Los Angeles, Calif., 8 p.m.