Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya is having a good year

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — "Get Out" star Daniel Kaluuya (kah-LOO-ya) says his mom had some practical advice for him the morning he found out he'd been nominated for a best-actor Oscar. Kaluuya says he spoke to her on FaceTime and she said "hopefully you can convey that into a job."

Kaluuya has skyrocketed to fame in just one year with his leading role in "Get Out" and a supporting part in "Black Panther," which opens nationwide this week.

The 28-year-old British actor says he hasn't had time to process his year, but he says the Oscar nomination is life-changing.