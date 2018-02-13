Pair lasts 5½ hours outside in cold to alert pet owners

STRATHAM, N.H. (AP) — Two people in New Hampshire say they lasted 5½ hours outside in the cold overnight to make a point to pet owners who leave their animals outside on cold winter nights.

The pair moved inside after they say their feet went numb.

Ian Matheson says he had the idea to camp outside the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, in Stratham, in a dog house to show the cold's effect. WMUR-TV reports he was joined by Pelham Animal Control Officer Allison Caprigno for the Monday night campaign. Temperatures plunged into the teens.

NHSPCA spokesman Sheila Ryan says the group has heard "horrible stories" about animals freezing to death. An emergency medical technician was on hand to make sure Matheson and Caprigno didn't suffer hypothermia.

