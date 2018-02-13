US intelligence agencies expect Russia to target midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new U.S. intelligence report predicts Russia will meddle in this year's midterm elections as it pursues bolder cyber operations and false information campaigns against America and its allies.

The global threats report issued Tuesday also says the risk of conflict with North Korea is higher today than at any time since the end of the Cold War. So, too, is the rivalry between Iran and Saudi Arabia that's destabilizing the Middle East.

Cyberattacks are on the rise.

National Intelligence Director Dan Coats tells The Associated Press they're coming from governments, militant groups, criminal organizations and people with the technical know-how to breach U.S. agencies, intelligence bodies and the military. He says Washington must better craft responses to minimize these attacks.