2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/13 21:12
At Pyeongchang, South Korea
Through Feb. 13
(26 medal events)
Nation G S B Tot
Germany 5 2 2 9
Netherlands 4 4 2 10
Norway 3 5 3 11
Canada 3 4 3 10
United States 3 1 2 6
France 2 1 2 5
Sweden 2 1 0 3
Austria 2 0 0 2
Italy 1 1 1 3
South Korea 1 0 1 2
OA Russia 0 1 4 3
Japan 0 1 2 3
Czech Republic 0 1 1 2
Australia 0 1 0 1
China 0 1 0 1
Slovakia 0 1 0 1
Switzerland 0 1 0 1
Finland 0 0 2 2
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1