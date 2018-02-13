2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table

|At Pyeongchang, South Korea
|Through Feb. 13
|(26 medal events)
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|Norway
|3
|5
|3
|11
|Netherlands
|4
|4
|2
|10
|Canada
|3
|4
|3
|10
|Germany
|5
|2
|2
|9
|United States
|3
|1
|2
|6
|France
|2
|1
|2
|5
|OA Russia
|0
|1
|4
|5
|Sweden
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Italy
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Japan
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Austria
|2
|0
|0
|2
|South Korea
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Czech Republic
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Finland
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Australia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|China
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Slovakia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Switzerland
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|1
|1