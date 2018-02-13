Doris Kearns Goodwin's 'Leadership' coming in September

NEW YORK (AP) — Pulitzer Prize winner Doris Kearns Goodwin will have a new book out later this year.

"Leadership" will be published in September, Simon & Schuster told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The book will compare the approaches of four presidents that Goodwin has written about before: Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson. According to Simon & Schuster, the book will show how each of the presidents handled adversity, channeled their ambitions and confronted crucial moments in history.

Goodwin won the Pulitzer in 1995 for "No Ordinary Time," about Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt. Her book on Lincoln, "Team of Rivals," came out in 2005 and was praised by Barack Obama, among others.