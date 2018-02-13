Taiwan’s GDP grew 2.86% in 2017 and projected to grow 2.42% this year  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taiwan’s Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) projected Tuesday Taiwan’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2018 to be 2.42%, 0.13% higher than 2.29% last projected in November last year.

In a news release issued by the DGBAS Tuesday, the agency said that last year the country’s GDP grew 2.86%, 0.02 percentage points higher than the 2.84% estimated in January 2017. In 2017, the GDP per capita in Taiwan totaled US$24,337, and the country’s consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.62% year-on-year, the DGBAS said.

The DGBAS projected the country’s GDP per capita in 2018 to reach US$25,893, and the CPI to increase 1.21% year-on-year.