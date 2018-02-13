Denmark's ailing Prince Henrik transferred to palace

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark's royal palace says Queen Margrethe's French-born husband, 83-year-old Prince Henrik, has been transferred from a Copenhagen hospital to the family's residence north of the capital "where he wishes to spend his last moments."

The royal palace said Tuesday in a brief statement that Henrik's condition remains "serious." No further details were given.

Henrik was hospitalized with a lung infection on Jan. 28. On Friday, the palace said his eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik, an International Olympic Committee member, left the Winter Games in Pyeongchang because his father's condition had "seriously worsened."

Henrik was transferred Tuesday to the Fredensborg Palace where he lives part of the year with the queen.