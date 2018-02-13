Tuesday's Olympic Curling Sums

|Mixed Doubles
|Bronze Medal
|OA Russia
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|—8
|Norway
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|—4
|Olympic Athlete from Russia
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 130, Team Percentage: 81.
Aleksandr Krushelnitckii, Shots: 17, Points: 54, Percentage: 79.
Anastasia Bryzgalova, Shots: 23, Points: 76, Percentage: 83.
|Norway
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 103, Team Percentage: 64.
Magnus Nedregotten, Shots: 24, Points: 62, Percentage: 65.
Kristin Skaslien, Shots: 16, Points: 41, Percentage: 64.
|Gold Medal
|Switzerland
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|3
|Canada
|2
|0
|4
|0
|2
|2
|—10
|Switzerland
Team Shots: 30, Team Points: 80, Team Percentage: 67.
Jenny Perret, Shots: 12, Points: 36, Percentage: 75.
Martin Rios, Shots: 18, Points: 44, Percentage: 61.
|Canada
Team Shots: 29, Team Points: 92, Team Percentage: 79.
Kaitlyn Lawes, Shots: 11, Points: 32, Percentage: 73.
John Morris, Shots: 18, Points: 60, Percentage: 83.