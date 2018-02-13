  1. Home
  2. World

2 slain Ohio officers' families thank community for support

By  Associated Press
2018/02/13 20:55

Flowers and signs adorn a Westerville Police car at a memorial outside the police department Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, following a procession transportin

The Police escort of Westerville Police officers Morelli and Joering home from Franklin County Coroners office today as they head north of S. State St

Columbus Police honor guard members salute the ambulance carrying the body of Westerville Police officer Eric Joering during a procession transporting

Lindsay Evans, right, holds friend Rachel Kaczmarek, left, as the the bodies of Westerville Police officers Morelli and Joering pass by from Franklin

This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows Quentin L. Smith, charged with aggravated murder after the d

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The families of two Ohio police officers fatally shot while responding to a 911 hang-up call say they're grateful for their community and for the outpouring of support shown in the midst of their loss.

The officers from the northeast Columbus suburb of Westerville, 39-year-old Eric Joering and 54-year-old Anthony Morelli, were shot Saturday at a townhome where the suspect was wounded.

In a statement , the officers' families request privacy and say they need time to heal.

Westerville hasn't yet shared details on funeral plans for the officers.

Officials have said the wounded 30-year-old suspect, Quentin Smith, is expected to survive. He has been charged with aggravated murder. Court records didn't show an attorney for him.

A man accused of providing Smith with a gun also was arrested.