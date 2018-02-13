Russian investigators study crashed plane's flight recorders

In this photo provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry, emergency personnel works at the scene of an AN-148 plane crash in Stepanovskoye
Emergency workers explore the site of a AN-148 plane crash in Stepanovskoye village, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Domodedovo airport, Russi
A girl places a candle as a group gather at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow to light 71 candles in memory of those killed in the An-148 p
Orthodox youth with a priest gather at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow lighting 71 candles in memory of those killed in the An-148 plane
In this photo provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry, emergency personnel works at the wreckage of an AN-148 plane crash in Stepanovsko
Personnel work at the scene of the AN-148 plane crash in Stepanovskoye village, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Domodedovo airport, Russia, Mo
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian investigators are studying information from the flight recorders of a Russian passenger plane that crashed near Moscow, killing all 71 people on board.
The Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee said Tuesday that its experts had managed to recover the data from both the plane's flight data and cockpit conversation recorders.
The An-148 regional jet operated by Saratov Airlines plummeted into a field minutes after taking off Sunday from Moscow's Domodedovo Airport and exploded in a giant fireball.
Hundreds of emergency workers have been rummaging through knee-deep snow searching for remains of the victims and debris from the plane.
The crash has reignited questions about the twin-engine plane, which has a spotty safety record, with one previous crash and several other major incidents in which pilots have struggled to land safely.