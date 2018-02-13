The Latest: Migrants reported missing during river crossing

BERLIN (AP) — The Latest on the flow of migrants into Europe (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

Turkey's state-run news agency says emergency services are searching for up to 10 migrants reported missing after a boat capsized in a river that flows along the Turkish-Greek border.

Anadolu Agency said the emergency services were alerted on Tuesday by border guards who heard cries for help from the river, known as Meric in Turkish and Evros in Greek. The report said between eight and 10 migrants, including women and children, were trying to cross into Greece aboard the rubber boat, which was found punctured.

Separately, Turkish coast guards rescued 44 migrants from a sinking boat in the Aegean Sea.

Thousands of refugees and migrants enter Greece every year from Turkey on their way to Europe.

Most choose the sea crossing in flimsy smuggling boats to the eastern Aegean islands.

___

10:35 a.m.

German authorities say 12,285 people applied for asylum in the country in January, a 15 percent drop compared with the same month last year.

In January 2017, Germany recorded 14,476 new asylum requests. Some 13,082 people applied for asylum in December.

Interior Ministry figures published Tuesday show most new asylum-seekers last month originated from Syria, Iraq and Nigeria.

The number of new asylum requests in Germany has steadily declined since the dramatic influx of 2015 as European countries enforce stricter border controls and clamp down on people-smuggling across the Mediterranean.