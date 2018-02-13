Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, February 13, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Variable cloudiness;91;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;79;SSW;9;81%;56%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;93;67;Partly sunny;87;65;ENE;11;38%;1%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;56;44;Mostly cloudy;60;45;SSW;11;66%;13%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;54;47;Partly sunny;58;47;WSW;11;64%;44%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds rolling in;42;27;Inc. clouds;42;34;SSE;15;69%;65%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;36;20;A snow shower;32;18;WSW;1;73%;79%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;59;42;Afternoon rain;47;30;NNW;5;78%;90%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;18;-4;Cloudy and colder;4;-7;WSW;10;99%;69%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;89;67;A t-storm in spots;93;73;ESE;5;47%;42%;11

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;58;50;Rather cloudy;59;46;W;11;58%;70%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Humid with rain;77;70;Spotty showers;78;66;SSW;9;79%;73%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy, not as warm;70;46;Mostly cloudy;68;44;N;7;52%;1%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;Afternoon showers;94;73;ESE;7;67%;69%;10

Bangalore, India;High clouds;86;61;Partly sunny;87;60;E;7;47%;1%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny and pleasant;90;70;Partly sunny;93;71;SSW;5;48%;0%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this afternoon;53;39;Partly sunny;52;43;W;7;66%;44%;3

Beijing, China;Mild with sunshine;46;25;Partly sunny;43;21;E;10;22%;2%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Snow, then rain;39;32;Bit of rain, snow;36;28;W;8;92%;80%;1

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;40;25;Mostly sunny;38;27;ESE;4;57%;1%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;67;49;Rain and drizzle;66;47;ESE;6;70%;73%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;88;65;Clouds and sun;86;65;E;10;46%;2%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Bit of rain, snow;38;29;Partly sunny;39;28;NNW;13;68%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;42;28;Mostly cloudy;42;37;SSE;7;63%;65%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Rather cloudy;46;36;Periods of rain;42;31;W;9;79%;79%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Snow and rain;38;32;Mostly cloudy;39;26;NW;6;65%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;79;66;Sunny and pleasant;85;68;NE;10;42%;0%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;89;64;A t-storm around;88;65;WNW;4;36%;45%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;47;36;Not as cool;57;31;W;14;60%;2%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sun and some clouds;68;51;Mostly cloudy;69;53;NE;6;48%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, warmer;96;70;Sunshine and warm;84;67;SSE;8;57%;27%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;76;64;Partly sunny;76;65;ENE;4;67%;44%;8

Chennai, India;Variable cloudiness;88;74;Partly sunny;87;72;NE;8;66%;5%;8

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;33;26;Mostly cloudy;43;37;SW;10;71%;44%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;91;74;Increasing clouds;90;74;ENE;8;61%;58%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and snow shower;36;28;Partly sunny;37;30;SSE;6;77%;1%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;76;64;Mostly cloudy;76;64;NNE;6;56%;2%;8

Dallas, United States;Drizzle;46;46;A shower or two;66;61;S;7;86%;66%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;91;77;A shower in the a.m.;90;77;NE;9;75%;66%;12

Delhi, India;Sunny and beautiful;72;50;Hazy sunshine;74;52;NW;10;58%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Milder with sunshine;50;32;Clouds and sun;58;32;SSW;14;30%;20%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;High clouds;85;64;Partly sunny;84;61;NE;9;54%;5%;6

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;92;77;A t-storm in spots;87;76;W;7;75%;65%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;41;33;Rain tapering off;50;34;SW;21;85%;87%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;49;40;Rain;51;42;NE;6;73%;99%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;61;49;Partly sunny;62;51;W;13;66%;2%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;68;57;Partly sunny, warmer;76;63;SE;7;68%;8%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;75;61;A shower or t-storm;75;62;NNE;5;83%;84%;10

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;83;70;Sunshine and nice;83;69;ENE;11;59%;1%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;32;27;A snow shower;31;21;SSE;7;97%;57%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;90;72;Partly sunny;92;73;SSE;5;60%;4%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mainly cloudy;67;57;Partly sunny;68;61;E;8;77%;7%;4

Honolulu, United States;A shower;81;69;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;68;WSW;8;78%;94%;2

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine and nice;86;62;Mostly sunny;87;63;NE;7;54%;8%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sunshine;63;44;Nice with some sun;71;48;NNW;6;59%;11%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;46;43;A morning shower;53;44;SW;10;69%;63%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;86;76;Showers, some heavy;86;75;W;8;80%;92%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;95;74;Plenty of sunshine;89;73;N;7;58%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;81;57;Partly sunny;78;60;E;6;49%;62%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;A snow shower;37;32;Cloudy;46;35;NE;5;47%;42%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;83;62;Sun and some clouds;86;60;NE;13;28%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;66;40;Mostly sunny;69;40;W;6;51%;5%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine, summerlike;107;73;Sunshine, summerlike;104;75;N;14;20%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;28;21;Mostly cloudy;29;25;E;5;82%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;86;74;Mostly sunny;87;72;NNE;8;55%;25%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable cloudiness;89;74;A morning t-storm;89;74;W;5;72%;63%;6

Kolkata, India;High clouds;85;64;Partly sunny;85;62;SE;7;53%;5%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;93;72;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;NNW;4;74%;86%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;54;40;A t-storm in spots;52;38;ESE;10;79%;64%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;More clouds than sun;90;80;A morning shower;89;81;SSW;6;75%;66%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;78;70;Clouds and sun;78;70;SSE;8;72%;62%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of sun;56;51;Partly sunny;58;52;SW;9;71%;44%;3

London, United Kingdom;A little rain;43;31;A touch of p.m. rain;45;40;S;15;73%;88%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Variable cloudiness;64;50;Periods of sun;67;49;ENE;6;52%;26%;4

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;88;79;A t-storm around;87;78;SSW;6;75%;55%;12

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;50;40;Mostly cloudy;51;40;SW;11;66%;44%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;80;Nice with some sun;88;81;NE;12;65%;7%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;81;74;A morning t-storm;84;73;E;5;76%;85%;12

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, low humidity;86;76;A shower in the p.m.;84;77;ENE;9;68%;66%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;84;65;Not as warm;72;54;WSW;16;45%;28%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;76;47;Partly sunny;73;48;NNE;5;49%;27%;8

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;84;73;Partly sunny;82;71;ENE;11;61%;6%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;29;15;Mostly cloudy;21;16;E;6;73%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;85;77;Mostly sunny;86;77;E;11;70%;3%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunlit and beautiful;74;58;Sunny and pleasant;81;63;NE;8;52%;0%;10

Montreal, Canada;Increasing clouds;19;15;Partly sunny;39;30;SW;7;72%;24%;3

Moscow, Russia;Partial sunshine;20;12;Decreasing clouds;19;9;ESE;7;76%;29%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunny and pleasant;86;73;Hazy sunshine;94;78;NNE;8;39%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds;81;58;A shower in places;81;59;NE;13;59%;63%;10

New York, United States;Sun, some clouds;38;31;Partly sunny;48;42;SSW;9;54%;100%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;64;45;Mostly cloudy;62;45;SE;5;64%;26%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;13;-1;Partly sunny;15;8;ENE;9;82%;25%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;42;26;Sunshine;50;42;SW;8;54%;53%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;28;21;A little snow;35;27;SSE;6;81%;80%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Increasing clouds;20;13;Abundant sunshine;39;25;SSW;12;74%;27%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a shower;86;79;A shower in spots;85;76;NW;6;76%;69%;13

Panama City, Panama;Sun and some clouds;89;73;Partly sunny;89;73;NNW;14;61%;37%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Becoming cloudy;84;73;A morning shower;84;74;NE;6;78%;61%;3

Paris, France;Snow and rain;39;29;A little p.m. rain;42;38;SSE;8;75%;86%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny, not as warm;81;65;Sunny and nice;86;69;SSE;11;47%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;94;69;Mostly cloudy;93;71;SW;6;44%;2%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Periods of rain;82;74;Some brightening;88;72;NNE;9;78%;74%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;92;66;Mostly sunny;91;68;E;5;39%;1%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;37;24;Clouds breaking;36;25;SSW;5;53%;7%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cold;42;32;Mostly sunny;40;15;NW;11;48%;3%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;72;55;Downpours;69;56;NE;9;71%;93%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;64;42;Sunny;63;43;E;5;67%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower;86;77;A shower or two;85;77;SE;8;72%;91%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy and chilly;32;26;Cloudy;38;31;ENE;13;59%;75%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;35;28;A snow shower;31;18;SE;2;89%;62%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;85;75;Rain and a t-storm;82;74;WSW;8;76%;88%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sun and clouds, hot;92;64;Cooler with some sun;77;57;NE;13;33%;10%;6

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;53;31;Partly sunny, chilly;48;30;NNE;6;56%;25%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;31;17;Cloudy;23;12;SSE;7;72%;37%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;61;44;Partial sunshine;57;46;NW;7;67%;3%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, breezy;79;62;An afternoon shower;79;61;ENE;16;55%;64%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;80;72;A shower in spots;81;71;ENE;17;69%;74%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;79;64;Periods of sun, nice;78;63;NNE;11;64%;16%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sunshine;83;41;Sunny and beautiful;80;43;E;4;10%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;91;59;Sunny and pleasant;87;60;WSW;5;48%;8%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;More clouds than sun;78;67;Mostly sunny;79;68;N;10;74%;44%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;54;48;A passing shower;55;52;S;7;79%;80%;1

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;49;40;A passing shower;46;38;SSE;6;79%;66%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Not as cold;41;34;Milder;48;23;NW;9;53%;24%;4

Shanghai, China;Sunny and mild;54;45;Partly sunny;64;43;NNE;6;53%;55%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;90;75;An afternoon shower;88;76;NNW;13;72%;63%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Becoming cloudy;44;34;Periods of sun;44;23;SW;10;77%;44%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;81;73;A shower in spots;83;73;ENE;15;64%;66%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;35;24;Partly sunny;35;24;S;5;77%;48%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;81;73;Decreasing clouds;93;70;S;7;47%;7%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy;70;54;Clouds and sun, nice;74;55;SE;5;57%;2%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;33;27;A snow shower;32;14;SSE;5;72%;61%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Increasing clouds;57;41;A little p.m. rain;52;33;NNW;6;82%;87%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Turning cloudy, mild;48;37;Partly sunny, mild;50;36;SE;7;62%;62%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mild with rain;61;46;Decreasing clouds;57;40;NNW;11;45%;25%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Morning rain, cooler;62;51;Partly sunny;63;52;NNE;5;64%;1%;2

Tirana, Albania;Rain;52;43;A shower;52;38;ENE;6;67%;86%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;50;34;Sunshine;54;44;SW;10;46%;7%;4

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;26;23;Partly sunny;38;32;SW;14;80%;77%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, breezy;66;46;Mostly sunny;65;52;WNW;8;58%;12%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler with a shower;55;43;A shower in the p.m.;55;45;WNW;13;72%;60%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, colder;7;-21;Cold with sunshine;7;-18;E;4;89%;42%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;40;35;Mostly sunny;44;30;NE;4;61%;5%;2

Vienna, Austria;Snow, rain mixing in;38;30;Clouds breaking;38;27;NW;7;59%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;82;60;Plenty of sunshine;91;63;NE;5;44%;1%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;32;20;Mostly cloudy;25;14;E;7;70%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;38;26;A little snow;34;24;E;7;81%;80%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and breezy;75;64;Sun and clouds;71;62;SSE;9;74%;12%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;96;70;Partly sunny, warm;97;67;WSW;5;47%;2%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy, mild;50;33;A snow squall;46;31;ESE;2;54%;66%;3

