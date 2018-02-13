Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, February 13, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Variable cloudiness;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;SSW;14;81%;56%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;34;19;Partly sunny;30;19;ENE;18;38%;1%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;13;7;Mostly cloudy;15;7;SSW;18;66%;13%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;12;8;Partly sunny;14;9;WSW;17;64%;44%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds rolling in;6;-3;Inc. clouds;5;1;SSE;24;69%;65%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;2;-7;A snow shower;0;-8;WSW;2;73%;79%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;15;6;Afternoon rain;8;-1;NNW;7;78%;90%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;-8;-20;Cloudy and colder;-16;-22;WSW;16;99%;69%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;32;20;A t-storm in spots;34;23;ESE;9;47%;42%;11

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;15;10;Rather cloudy;15;8;W;18;58%;70%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Humid with rain;25;21;Spotty showers;25;19;SSW;14;79%;73%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy, not as warm;21;8;Mostly cloudy;20;7;N;11;52%;1%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;37;25;Afternoon showers;35;23;ESE;12;67%;69%;10

Bangalore, India;High clouds;30;16;Partly sunny;30;16;E;11;47%;1%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny and pleasant;32;21;Partly sunny;34;22;SSW;8;48%;0%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this afternoon;12;4;Partly sunny;11;6;W;12;66%;44%;3

Beijing, China;Mild with sunshine;8;-4;Partly sunny;6;-6;E;16;22%;2%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Snow, then rain;4;0;Bit of rain, snow;2;-2;W;13;92%;80%;1

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;4;-4;Mostly sunny;3;-3;ESE;7;57%;1%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;20;9;Rain and drizzle;19;9;ESE;10;70%;73%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;31;19;Clouds and sun;30;18;E;16;46%;2%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Bit of rain, snow;3;-2;Partly sunny;4;-2;NNW;21;68%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;5;-2;Mostly cloudy;5;3;SSE;11;63%;65%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Rather cloudy;8;2;Periods of rain;6;0;W;15;79%;79%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Snow and rain;3;0;Mostly cloudy;4;-3;NW;10;65%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;26;19;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;NE;16;42%;0%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;31;18;A t-storm around;31;18;WNW;7;36%;45%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;9;2;Not as cool;14;-1;W;22;60%;2%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sun and some clouds;20;10;Mostly cloudy;21;12;NE;10;48%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, warmer;36;21;Sunshine and warm;29;20;SSE;13;57%;27%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;24;18;Partly sunny;24;18;ENE;6;67%;44%;8

Chennai, India;Variable cloudiness;31;23;Partly sunny;31;22;NE;13;66%;5%;8

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;1;-4;Mostly cloudy;6;3;SW;16;71%;44%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;33;23;Increasing clouds;32;23;ENE;13;61%;58%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and snow shower;2;-2;Partly sunny;3;-1;SSE;10;77%;1%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;24;18;Mostly cloudy;24;18;NNE;9;56%;2%;8

Dallas, United States;Drizzle;8;8;A shower or two;19;16;S;12;86%;66%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;33;25;A shower in the a.m.;32;25;NE;15;75%;66%;12

Delhi, India;Sunny and beautiful;22;10;Hazy sunshine;24;11;NW;16;58%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Milder with sunshine;10;0;Clouds and sun;15;0;SSW;22;30%;20%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;High clouds;29;18;Partly sunny;29;16;NE;14;54%;5%;6

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;33;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;W;11;75%;65%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;5;1;Rain tapering off;10;1;SW;34;85%;87%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;9;4;Rain;10;6;NE;10;73%;99%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;16;9;Partly sunny;17;11;W;20;66%;2%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;20;14;Partly sunny, warmer;24;17;SE;11;68%;8%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;24;16;A shower or t-storm;24;16;NNE;8;83%;84%;10

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;Sunshine and nice;28;20;ENE;17;59%;1%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;0;-3;A snow shower;-1;-6;SSE;11;97%;57%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;32;22;Partly sunny;33;23;SSE;9;60%;4%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mainly cloudy;19;14;Partly sunny;20;16;E;13;77%;7%;4

Honolulu, United States;A shower;27;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;20;WSW;13;78%;94%;2

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine and nice;30;16;Mostly sunny;30;17;NE;11;54%;8%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sunshine;17;7;Nice with some sun;21;9;NNW;10;59%;11%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;8;6;A morning shower;12;7;SW;16;69%;63%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;30;25;Showers, some heavy;30;24;W;13;80%;92%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;35;23;Plenty of sunshine;32;23;N;12;58%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;Partly sunny;25;15;E;9;49%;62%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;A snow shower;3;0;Cloudy;8;2;NE;8;47%;42%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;Sun and some clouds;30;15;NE;22;28%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;19;4;Mostly sunny;21;4;W;9;51%;5%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine, summerlike;42;23;Sunshine, summerlike;40;24;N;23;20%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;-2;-6;Mostly cloudy;-2;-4;E;9;82%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;23;Mostly sunny;31;22;NNE;13;55%;25%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable cloudiness;32;24;A morning t-storm;32;24;W;9;72%;63%;6

Kolkata, India;High clouds;29;18;Partly sunny;29;17;SE;12;53%;5%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;34;22;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;NNW;6;74%;86%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;12;4;A t-storm in spots;11;3;ESE;16;79%;64%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;More clouds than sun;32;26;A morning shower;32;27;SSW;10;75%;66%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;26;21;Clouds and sun;25;21;SSE;13;72%;62%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of sun;13;10;Partly sunny;14;11;SW;14;71%;44%;3

London, United Kingdom;A little rain;6;-1;A touch of p.m. rain;7;4;S;25;73%;88%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Variable cloudiness;18;10;Periods of sun;19;9;ENE;9;52%;26%;4

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;31;26;A t-storm around;31;26;SSW;10;75%;55%;12

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;10;5;Mostly cloudy;11;5;SW;17;66%;44%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;Nice with some sun;31;27;NE;19;65%;7%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;27;23;A morning t-storm;29;23;E;9;76%;85%;12

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, low humidity;30;25;A shower in the p.m.;29;25;ENE;14;68%;66%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;29;18;Not as warm;22;12;WSW;25;45%;28%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;24;8;Partly sunny;23;9;NNE;9;49%;27%;8

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;29;23;Partly sunny;28;21;ENE;17;61%;6%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;-2;-10;Mostly cloudy;-6;-9;E;10;73%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;30;25;Mostly sunny;30;25;E;18;70%;3%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunlit and beautiful;24;14;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;NE;13;52%;0%;10

Montreal, Canada;Increasing clouds;-7;-10;Partly sunny;4;-1;SW;11;72%;24%;3

Moscow, Russia;Partial sunshine;-7;-11;Decreasing clouds;-7;-13;ESE;11;76%;29%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;Hazy sunshine;35;25;NNE;13;39%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds;27;14;A shower in places;27;15;NE;21;59%;63%;10

New York, United States;Sun, some clouds;3;-1;Partly sunny;9;6;SSW;15;54%;100%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;18;7;Mostly cloudy;17;7;SE;9;64%;26%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;-10;-18;Partly sunny;-9;-13;ENE;14;82%;25%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;5;-4;Sunshine;10;5;SW;12;54%;53%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;-2;-6;A little snow;2;-3;SSE;10;81%;80%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Increasing clouds;-7;-11;Abundant sunshine;4;-4;SSW;20;74%;27%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a shower;30;26;A shower in spots;30;25;NW;9;76%;69%;13

Panama City, Panama;Sun and some clouds;32;23;Partly sunny;32;23;NNW;23;61%;37%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Becoming cloudy;29;23;A morning shower;29;24;NE;10;78%;61%;3

Paris, France;Snow and rain;4;-2;A little p.m. rain;6;4;SSE;12;75%;86%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny, not as warm;27;18;Sunny and nice;30;21;SSE;17;47%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;34;20;Mostly cloudy;34;22;SW;9;44%;2%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Periods of rain;28;23;Some brightening;31;22;NNE;14;78%;74%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;19;Mostly sunny;33;20;E;8;39%;1%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;3;-5;Clouds breaking;2;-4;SSW;8;53%;7%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cold;6;0;Mostly sunny;4;-9;NW;17;48%;3%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;22;13;Downpours;21;13;NE;14;71%;93%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;18;6;Sunny;17;6;E;8;67%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower;30;25;A shower or two;29;25;SE;13;72%;91%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy and chilly;0;-4;Cloudy;3;-1;ENE;21;59%;75%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;1;-2;A snow shower;-1;-8;SE;4;89%;62%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;24;Rain and a t-storm;28;23;WSW;13;76%;88%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sun and clouds, hot;33;18;Cooler with some sun;25;14;NE;21;33%;10%;6

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;12;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;9;-1;NNE;10;56%;25%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;0;-9;Cloudy;-5;-11;SSE;11;72%;37%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;16;7;Partial sunshine;14;8;NW;12;67%;3%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, breezy;26;17;An afternoon shower;26;16;ENE;26;55%;64%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;26;22;A shower in spots;27;22;ENE;28;69%;74%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;18;Periods of sun, nice;26;17;NNE;18;64%;16%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sunshine;29;5;Sunny and beautiful;27;6;E;7;10%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;33;15;Sunny and pleasant;31;15;WSW;9;48%;8%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;More clouds than sun;25;20;Mostly sunny;26;20;N;16;74%;44%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;12;9;A passing shower;13;11;S;11;79%;80%;1

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;9;4;A passing shower;8;3;SSE;9;79%;66%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Not as cold;5;1;Milder;9;-5;NW;14;53%;24%;4

Shanghai, China;Sunny and mild;12;7;Partly sunny;18;6;NNE;10;53%;55%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;32;24;An afternoon shower;31;24;NNW;20;72%;63%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Becoming cloudy;7;1;Periods of sun;7;-5;SW;17;77%;44%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;27;23;A shower in spots;28;23;ENE;24;64%;66%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;2;-4;Partly sunny;2;-5;S;7;77%;48%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;27;23;Decreasing clouds;34;21;S;12;47%;7%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy;21;12;Clouds and sun, nice;23;13;SE;9;57%;2%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;1;-3;A snow shower;0;-10;SSE;7;72%;61%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Increasing clouds;14;5;A little p.m. rain;11;1;NNW;9;82%;87%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Turning cloudy, mild;9;3;Partly sunny, mild;10;2;SE;12;62%;62%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mild with rain;16;8;Decreasing clouds;14;4;NNW;18;45%;25%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Morning rain, cooler;17;11;Partly sunny;17;11;NNE;7;64%;1%;2

Tirana, Albania;Rain;11;6;A shower;11;3;ENE;9;67%;86%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;10;1;Sunshine;12;7;SW;16;46%;7%;4

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;-3;-5;Partly sunny;3;0;SW;22;80%;77%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;8;Mostly sunny;18;11;WNW;13;58%;12%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler with a shower;13;6;A shower in the p.m.;13;7;WNW;21;72%;60%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, colder;-14;-30;Cold with sunshine;-14;-28;E;7;89%;42%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;5;2;Mostly sunny;7;-1;NE;6;61%;5%;2

Vienna, Austria;Snow, rain mixing in;4;-1;Clouds breaking;3;-3;NW;11;59%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;28;16;Plenty of sunshine;33;17;NE;8;44%;1%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;0;-7;Mostly cloudy;-4;-10;E;11;70%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;A little snow;1;-5;E;12;81%;80%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and breezy;24;18;Sun and clouds;22;17;SSE;15;74%;12%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;35;21;Partly sunny, warm;36;20;WSW;8;47%;2%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy, mild;10;1;A snow squall;8;-1;ESE;4;54%;66%;3

