England cricketer Ben Stokes to stand trial over altercation

BRISTOL, England (AP) — England cricketer Ben Stokes will face a trial over an altercation outside a nightclub.

The 26-year-old allrounder, who missed the Ashes against Australia last year after being suspended from playing for England, is accused of brawling along with two other men.

Stokes appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

It follows the altercation in Bristol during the early hours of Sept. 25, hours after England played a one-day international against the West Indies in the city in southwest England.

It is alleged a 27-year-old man suffered a fractured eye socket in the incident.

All three defendants pleaded not guilty.

Stokes is accused of affray and using or threatening unlawful violence toward another.

The charge states that his "conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety".

The other two defendants face the same charge.

The first hearing in the trial was scheduled for March 12.