PepsiCo puts up better-than-expected as the company pivots

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PepsiCo is reporting better-than-expected revenue and profits for the fourth quarter as CEO Indra Nooyi attempts to shift the company's focus back to its best-known products.

PepsiCo reported a loss of loss of $710 million, or 50 cents per share. Adjusted for one-time gains and costs, per-share earnings were $1.31, a penny better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey of industry analysts by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue of $19.53 billion also edged out projections for $19.44 billion.

PepsiCo Inc., based in The Purchase, New York, said Tuesday that it expects full-year earnings of $5.70 per share.

