AP PHOTOS: Highlights of Day 4 at the Winter Olympics

Chloe Kim, of the United States, jumps during the women's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea
Competitors walk off the platform during a wind delay during training for the men's nordic combined competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongc
Andorra's Joan Verdu skis during the downhill portion of the men's combined at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2
Austria's Marcel Hirscher celebrates after competing the slalom portion of the men's combined at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, T
Peetu Piiroinen, of Finland, jumps during the men's halfpipe qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea,
Wilhelm Denifl, of Austria, walks to the starting gate during training for the men's nordic combined competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeong
Matthias Guggenberger of Austria practices during a training run for the men's skeleton at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesd
Maddie Mastro, of the United States, reacts after crashing during the women's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeo
Russia's Pavel Trikhichev crashes during the downhill portion of the men's combined at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Tuesday, Fe
Switzerland's Justin Murisier skis during the downhill portion of the men's combined at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Tuesday, F
Vladislav Marchenkov of the Olympic Athletes of Russia practices during a training run for the men's skeleton at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongcha
Fellow jumpers are reflected in the goggles of Ilkka Herola, of Finland, during training for the men's nordic combined competition at the 2018 Winter
Franz-Josef Rehrl, of Austria, wraps himself in a blanket while waiting to jump during training for the men's nordic combined competition at the 2018
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — It was a big day for snow sports at the Pyeongchang Olympics as American snowboarder Chloe Kim took gold with a near-perfect halfpipe run and Austrian Marcel Hirscher won the men's Alpine combined, the first career Olympic gold for one of skiing's greats. There were also some spills, as several skiers crashed out of the event.
Here are some highlights of Day 4 from Associated Press photographers.
