Hotel owner in Taiwan’s Hualien: Coming to Hualien for a sightseeing visit is best help you can give to this place

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Not only several buildings but also the local tourism industry took a hard hit from the February 6 Hualien earthquake as tourists are refraining from visiting Hualien for sightseeing following the quake.

Liang Ai-di (梁愛迪), chairperson of the chamber of commerce of the Hualien County hotel industry, on Monday estimated the loss of the tourism industry from cancellations due to the strong quake at around NT$ 8 billion.

Pan Yue-xia (潘月霞), a hot spring hotel owner in Yuli Township, said that Hualien’s condition is not as bad as portrayed by the media as the hardest hit area is only limited to the area located on the Milun Fault. She said if members of the public are really concerned about Hualien, they might as well take a sightseeing tour around the county.

Antong (安通) and Ruisui (瑞穗) hot springs in Hualien’s Yuli and Ruisui townships are about 100 kilometers away from the disaster area, and tourists are welcome to visit here and enjoy the hot spring, she said.

Pan said, “Hualien is still well and beautiful. All good friends and tourists, please come to Hualein for a visit because that is the best help you can give to this place.”

On the other hand, Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau Monday issued a Hualien post-earthquake safety notice Monday, assuring the public that most of Hualien has not been affected by the quake and urging tourists to visit the beautiful place.

"Regarding the Hualien Earthquake that took place on February 6, damages were restricted to only a few buildings in downtown Hualien, transport systems and overall livelihood in the Hualien region were not affected,” the Tourism Bureau notice says.

“All sightseeing areas and tourist attractions such as Taroko Gorge National Park, Liyu Lake, Qixingtan Scenic Area, Farglory Ocean Park, Hualien Cultural Creative Industries Park, Shitiping, Sanxiantai, Jian Qingxiu Temple, Harvest Ranch Resort and others are open and operating normally,” the notice says. “Hualien is as beautiful as ever, travelers can be rest assured and are welcome to carry on with their travels to Hualien.”

Taroko Gorge National Park (photo from Pixabay)

Liyu Lake (photo from Wikipedia)