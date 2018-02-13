The Latest: South Africa's ruling party tells Zuma to resign

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The Latest on South Africa's leadership crisis (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

South African media and an expert close to the ruling African National Congress say that party leaders have delivered an ultimatum to President Jacob Zuma, giving him 48 hours to respond to the party's order for him to resign. If Zuma agrees to step down, then Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will likely become president. However, if Zuma refuses to resign he will then face a vote of no confidence in parliament next week. Disgraced by a series of corruption scandals, although he claims he has done no wrong, Zuma still retains support within the ruling party and the parliamentary vote could be tight.

___

Leaders of South Africa's ruling ANC party are struggling to remove President Jacob Zuma from office amid reports he asked for concessions in exchange for his resignation.

The African National Congress says it will announce the results of a marathon meeting of its national executive committee at noon (1000 GMT) on Tuesday. Possible options include asking Zuma to resign because of corruption allegations. If he refuses to resign, the matter could go to parliament for a vote on a motion of no confidence.

The political opposition wants a vote to be held this week.

Citing unidentified ANC sources, South African media say Zuma has asked for state security for his family, payment of legal fees and a few more months in office.