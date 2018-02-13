Photo of the Day: 'Cloud waterfall' on Alishan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A new viewing pavilion has been built in the Alishan Recreation Area to view the area's famous "cloud waterfall" and other spectacular natural phenomenon, reported CNA.

At the 40 kilometer mark of the Alishan Highway, also known as Provincial Highway 18, new facilities have been installed for hikers to observe the area's famous "cloud waterfall" and ecology, including parking lots, event squares and sightseeing platforms. There are now two new trails in the area as well, including a trail for tourists and another for more intrepid hikers.

Ma Whei-da (馬惠達), director of the East Coast National Scenic Area Administration, told CNA that there is a firebug trail between the bamboo forest and the woods with a gentle gradient. During the rainy season, mycena chlorophos (螢光菇), a type of glowing mushroom, can be seen in the area at night. There is also a small pond around the forest square in which frogs can be seen.

A steep climb up a wooden trestle and trail leads to two pavilions that provide a spectacular view of Yushan and the cloud waterfall, when conditions are right.



"Cloud waterfall" on Alsihan. (CNA image)



Viewing pavilion on Alishan can be seen on lower left of photo. (CNA image)