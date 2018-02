SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Government troops in Indian Kashmir have killed two gunmen and ended a daylong attack near a paramilitary camp.

S.P. Vaid, the top police official in the disputed region, said Tuesday that one soldier was also killed in the attack that began a day earlier.

Vaid said that government troops were still combing the area in the region's main city, Srinagar, where the gunbattle took place.