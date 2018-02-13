'New generation of Nigerians' marks Olympic bobsled debut

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Despite being American-born, members of Nigeria's first-ever bobsled team say representing their parents' homeland is second nature.

Raised in the U.S. by parents who reinforced their culture through language and custom, they say they're Nigerian first.

Driver Seun Adigun and brakemen Akuoma Omeoga and Ngozi Owumere say the Olympics allows them to show the world their pride and pioneering spirit.

The team won't compete for another week, but it made history before setting foot in Pyeongchang. Nigeria is among eight African nations competing at the Winter Games.

Team members are focused on competing, connecting with other African athletes and showing a different side of what it means to be an African immigrant — especially after President Donald Trump's reported derisive comments about certain countries on the continent.