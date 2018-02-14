Taiwan's 'Super Mommy' to be staged in Singapore

Singapore (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese theatrical production "Super Mommy" (我的媽媽是Eny) will go on stage at Resorts World Theatre in Singapore in May and June 2018.

The producer of the musical, Vanessa Lin, mentioned that Singapore has pertinent societal issues similar to those in Taiwan, like working parents and migrant workers. As such, the musical brings the audience through a touching story of love, dilemma, and sacrifices.

"Super Mommy," a new Mandarin musical, tells the story of a three-generation family struggling to care for a grandfather diagnosed with dementia and the neglect of the young son who grows attached to the domestic helper as his mother figure. The heart-warming and entertaining musical features original Taiwanese music compositions and vocal performances by a cast of local and overseas artists.

The cast members will then bring the audience through a reflective life journey by their portrayals of various characters across three generations. Theatergoers attending this endearing musical will also be presented with many comedic yet poignant moments.

Famous Hong Kong actress, Nancy Sit, was in Singapore last Saturday (Feb. 10) to pick eight children to fill up the roles for child performers, two of whom will take up the leading roles, held at Resort World Sentosa, Singapore.