Refugees, human displacement dominate major Indian art fair

NEW DELHI (AP) — Human displacement, the suffering of refugees and the notion of identity dominated the India Art Fair, an important platform for contemporary artists that provides a carefully curated glimpse into the Asian art scene through the years.
The themes are universal, the artistic expressions are deeply personal.
Like "The Flow," an installation by New Delhi-based artist Subba Ghosh, a work inspired by the world's ongoing refugee crisis. In the work, visitors walk through a maze filled with painted panels with portraits of suffering refugees. The sound of crashing waves fills their ears. Light flickers.
Paintings, experimental photographs, abstract expressionist art and mixed-media projects pushed the boundaries of form at the fair. Seventy-eight galleries from 18 countries participated in this year's fair, which ended Monday.