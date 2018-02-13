  1. Home
  2. World

2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/13 14:46
At Pyeongchang, South Korea
Through 2 of 8 medal events for Feb. 13
Through 20 of 26 total medal events
Nation G S B Tot
Norway 2 4 3 9
Germany 4 1 2 7
Netherlands 3 2 2 7
Canada 2 4 1 7
United States 3 1 2 6
France 2 1 2 5
Japan 0 1 2 3
Austria 2 0 0 2
Sweden 1 1 0 2
Czech Republic 0 1 1 2
OA Russia 0 1 1 2
Finland 0 0 2 2
South Korea 1 0 0 1
Australia 0 1 0 1
China 0 1 0 1
Slovakia 0 1 0 1
Italy 0 0 1 1
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1