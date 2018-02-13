Immerse yourself in a vast sea of tulips at Taipei’s Shilin Official Residence, starting February 13

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Many Taipei residents might be wondering where to go during the Lunar New Year holiday. If you like flowers, you should not miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in a vast sea of tulips at Shilin Official Residence.



The 2018 Shilin Official Residence Tulip Exhibition will take place between February 13 and 28. The exhibition has incorporated installations of windmills, wooden shoes, among other Dutch elements to complement the beauty of the brightly colored flowers, according to the Taipei City Parks and Street Lights Office (PSLO).



According to the PSLO, the tulips exhibition is the first of its kind to be held by Shilin Official Residence, one of the most popular recreational destinations in Taipei. The facility has introduced unique and rarely seen species to the exhibition, promising to bring visitors a whole new concept of what tulips should look like.



According to Horticulture Management Division of the PSLO, a photography contest has been launched to promote the event. Individuals submitting tulip-themed pictures captured at the exhibition will have a chance of winning vouchers with value as high as NT$5,000.

For more information on the exhibition, please visit the Shilin Official Residence Facebook fan page (Chinese) or the PSLO (Chinese) official website.



2018 Shilin Official Residence Tulip Exhibition – Encounter with the Netherlands

Date: February 13 - 28

Opening Hours: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Venue: Western Style Garden at Shilin Official Residence

Transportation:

*MRT Shilin Station, Exit 2, a 7-minute walk

*Bus Stops: Taipower Taipei North Branch, Shilin Official Residence, or Xiaobei Street

(photo from the PLSO website)

(photo from the PLSO website)

(photo from the PLSO website)

(photo from the PLSO website)

(photo from the PLSO website)

(photo from the PLSO website)

(photo from the PLSO website)

(photo from the PLSO website)