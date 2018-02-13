Celeb birthdays for the week of Feb. 18-24

Feb. 18: Author Toni Morrison is 87. Movie director Milos Forman is 86. Vocalist Yoko Ono is 85. Singer Herman Santiago of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers is 77. Actress Jess Walton ("The Young and the Restless") is 72. Singer Dennis DeYoung (Styx) is 71. Actress Cybill Shepherd is 68. Singer Randy Crawford is 66. Drummer Robbie Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 65. Actor John Travolta is 64. Actor John Pankow ("Mad About You") is 63. Game-show hostess Vanna White ("Wheel of Fortune") is 61. Actress Jayne Atkinson ("Criminal Minds") is 59. Actress Greta Scacchi is 58. Actor Matt Dillon is 54. Rapper Dr. Dre is 53. Actress Molly Ringwald is 50. Guitarist-keyboardist Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion is 43. Actor Ike Barinholtz ("The Mindy Project") is 41. Guitarist Sean Watkins of Nickel Creek is 41. Actor Tyrone Burton ("The Parent 'Hood") is 39. Musician Regina Spektor is 38. Bassist Zac Cockrell of Alabama Shakes is 30. Actress Sara Sutherland ("Veep") is 30. Actress Maiara Walsh ("Desperate Housewives") is 30.

Feb. 19: Actress Carlin Glynn ("Sixteen Candles") is 78. Singer Smokey Robinson is 78. Singer Lou Christie is 75. Actor Michael Nader ("All My Children") is 73. Guitarist Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath is 70. Actor Stephen Nichols ("The Young and the Restless") is 67. Actor Jeff Daniels is 63. Singer-guitarist Dave Wakeling (General Public, English Beat) is 62. Talk-show host Lorianne Crook is 61. Actor Leslie David Baker ("The Office") is 60. Singer Seal is 55. Actress Jessica Tuck ("True Blood") is 55. Drummer Jon Fishman of Phish is 53. Actress Justine Bateman is 52. Actor Benicio Del Toro is 51. Actress Bellamy Young ("Scandal") is 48. Drummer Daniel Adair of Nickelback (and formerly of 3 Doors Down) is 43. Singer-actress Haylie Duff is 33. Guitarist Seth Morrison of Skillet is 30. Actress Victoria Justice is 25. Actor David Mazouz ("Gotham") is 17. Actress Millie Bobby Brown ("Stranger Things") is 14.

Feb. 20: Actor Sidney Poitier is 91. Actress Marj Dusay ("Guiding Light") is 82. Jazz and soul singer Nancy Wilson is 81. Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie is 77. Actress Brenda Blethyn ("Atonement," ''Pride and Prejudice") is 72. Actress Sandy Duncan is 72. Actor Peter Strauss is 71. Guitarist Billy Zoom of X is 70. Country singer Kathie Baillie of Baillie and the Boys is 67. Actor John Voldstad ("Newhart") is 67. Actor Anthony Head ("Buffy The Vampire Slayer") is 64. Actor James Wilby ("Gosford Park") is 60. Bassist Sebastian Steinberg (Soul Coughing) is 59. Actor Joel Hodgson ("Mystery Science Theater 3000") is 58. Singer Ian Brown of Stone Roses is 55. Actor French Stewart ("Third Rock from the Sun") is 54. Model Cindy Crawford is 52. Actor Andrew Shue ("Melrose Place") is 51. Actress Lili Taylor is 51. Singer Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys is 43. Actress Lauren Ambrose ("Six Feet Under") is 40. Actor Jay Hernandez ("Friday Night Lights," ''Crazy/Beautiful") is 40. Actress Chelsea Peretti ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") is 40. Guitarist Coy Bowles of Zac Brown Band is 39. Actress Majandra Delfino ("Roswell") is 37. Actress/singer Jessie Mueller is 35. Comedian Trevor Noah ("The Daily Show") is 34. Actor Miles Teller ("Fantastic Four") is 31. Singer Rihanna is 30. Actor Jack Falahee ("How to Get Away With Murder") 29.

Feb. 21: Actor Gary Lockwood ("2001: A Space Odyssey") is 81. Actor Peter McEnery is 78. Record company executive David Geffen is 75. Actress Tyne Daly is 72. Actor Anthony Daniels (C3P0 in "Star Wars" films) is 72. Keyboardist Jerry Harrison (Talking Heads) is 69. Actor William Petersen ("C.S.I.") is 65. Actor Kelsey Grammer is 63. Singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 60. Actor Kim Coates ("Sons of Anarchy") is 60. Actor Jack Coleman is 60. Actor Christopher Atkins is 57. Singer Ranking Roger of General Public and of English Beat is 57. Actor William Baldwin is 55. Actress Aunjanue Ellis ("Quantico") is 49. Country singer Eric Heatherly is 48. Bassist Eric Wilson (Sublime) is 48. Bassist Tad Kinchla of Blues Traveler is 45. Singer Rhiannon Giddens of Carolina Chocolate Drops is 41. Actor Tituss Burgess ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") is 39. Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt is 39. Comedian Jordan Peele of Key and Peele is 39. Opera/pop singer Charlotte Church is 32. Actress Ashley Greene ("Twilight") is 31. Actress Ellen Page ("Inception," ''Juno") is 31. Actor Corbin Bleu ("High School Musical," ''Jump In!") is 29. Actress Hayley Orrantia ("The Goldbergs"/ former contestant "The X Factor") is 24. Actress Sophie Turner ("Game of Thrones") is 22.

Feb. 22: Actor Paul Dooley is 90. Actor John Ashton is 70. Actress Julie Walters ("Harry Potter" films, "Mamma Mia!") is 68. Actress Ellen Greene ("Pushing Daisies") is 67. Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 59. Comedian Rachel Dratch ("30 Rock," ''Saturday Night Live") is 52. Actor Paul Lieberstein ("The Office") is 51. Actress Jeri Ryan ("Boston Public," ''Star Trek: Voyager") is 50. TV co-host Clinton Kelly ("The Chew," ''What Not to Wear") is 49. Actor Thomas Jane ("The Sweetest Thing") is 49. Actress-singer Lea Solanga is 47. Actor Jose Solano ("Baywatch") is 47. Drummer Scott Phillips of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 45. Singer James Blunt is 44. Actress Drew Barrymore is 43. Singer Tom Higgenson of Plain White T's is 39. Actor Zach Roerig ("The Vampire Diaries") is 33. Actor Daniel E. Smith ("John Q.") is 28.

Feb. 23: Actor-director Peter Fonda is 78. Steel guitarist Rusty Young of Poco is 72. Actress Patricia Richardson ("Strong Medicine," ''Home Improvement") is 67. Guitarist Brad Whitford of Aerosmith is 66. Singer Howard Jones is 63. Guitarist Michael Wilton of Queensryche is 56. Actress Kristin Davis ("Sex and the City") is 53. Actor Marc Price ("Family Ties") is 50. TV personality Daymond John ("Shark Tank") is 49. Actress Niecy Nash ("Reno 911!") is 48. Bassist Jeff Beres of Sister Hazel is 47. Guitarist-keyboardist Lasse Johansson of The Cardigans is 45. Actress Kelly Macdonald ("Boardwalk Empire") is 42. Rapper Residente of Calle 13 is 40. Actor Josh Gad ("Frozen," ''Jobs") is 37. Actor Aziz Ansari ("Parks and Recreation") is 35. Actress Emily Blunt ("The Devil Wears Prada") is 35. Actress Dakota Fanning is 24.

Feb. 24: Actor Dominic Chianese ("Boardwalk Empire," ''The Sopranos") is 87. Movie composer Michel Legrand is 86. Singer Joanie Sommers is 77. Actress Jenny O'Hara ("Transparent," ''The Mindy Project") is 76. Actor Barry Bostwick is 73. Singer-producer Rupert Holmes is 71. Actor Edward James Olmos is 71. Musician George Thorogood is 68. Actress Debra Jo Rupp ("That '70s Show") is 67. Actress Helen Shaver ("The Color of Money") is 67. News correspondent Paula Zahn is 62. Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 60. Actor Mark Moses ("Desperate Housewives") is 60. Actress Beth Broderick ("Sabrina, The Teenage Witch") is 59. Singer Michelle Shocked is 56. Actor Billy Zane is 52. Actress Bonnie Somerville ("NYPD Blue") is 44. Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Greene is 43. Singer Brandon Brown of Mista is 35. Drummer Matt McGinley of Gym Class Heroes is 35. Actor Wilson Bethel ("Hart of Dixie") is 34. Actor Alexander Koch ("Under the Dome") is 30. Actor Daniel Kaluuya ("Get Out") is 29. Rapper-actor O'Shea Jackson Jr. ("Straight Outta Compton") is 27.