Taiwan hoping Vermont reopens its trade office in Taipei

Taipei, Feb. 13 (CNA) A Taiwanese official visited the governor of the U.S. state of Vermont recently to discuss the possibility of the state reestablishing a trade office in Taiwan after it was closed in 2010 due to funding issues.



Scott Lai (賴銘琪), director-general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Boston, told Governor Phil Scott during his visit that he was willing to help with negotiations if Vermont was interested in reopening its trade office in Taiwan.



The trade office, which had been present in Taiwan for 10 years, was shut down in 2010 due to financial reasons, and responsibility for its services in Taiwan were taken over by Vermont's Shanghai trade office.



Though Scott pointed out a few challenges to reopening the office -- namely funding and the approval of the Vermont General Assembly -- he said he was eager to increase trade and tourism exchanges between Vermont and Taiwan.



According to the latest figures, Taiwan is Vermont's eighth largest export market, buying US$96 million in products from the state in 2016, and its eleventh largest source of imports, selling the state about US$40 million in products that year.



Aside from discussing trade between Vermont and Taiwan, Lai was also in the New England state to discuss the possibility of setting up a driver's license exchange program.



Taiwan has already signed mutual driver's license recognition pacts with 25 U.S. states and nine provinces in Canada since the program was initiated in 2013.



(By Timothy J. Hwang and Kuan-lin Liu)

Enditem/ls