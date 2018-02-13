Mandarin Oriental, Taipei ranked No. 1 among the “Top 10 Luxury Hotels in Taiwan” in TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards

Mandarin Oriental, Taipei has been honoured in TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards 2018 as the No. 1 among the “Top 10 Luxury Hotels in Taiwan” and No. 10 among the “Top 25 Hotels in Taiwan”. We are extremely delighted to receive this accolade of excellence as a recognition of our commitment to legendary services around the world.

TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards, one of the major awards given by the world’s most popular travel site, TripAdvisor, honours top travel attractions worldwide based on valuable travellers’ reviews, opinions and ratings specific to each award category. They reflect “the best of the best” for service, quality and customer satisfaction. Since the hotel’s opening in 2014, Mandarin Oriental, Taipei has received an impressive number of prestigious global and local awards, reinforcing its position as one of the most luxurious hotels in Taipei.

“Receiving this prestigious award from TripAdvisor is absolutely an honour for the entire team at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei. We are deeply grateful and thrilled to be listed amongst other great properties. This recognition is an affirmation of our consistent service excellence, renowned brand of luxury hospitality, as well as the tremendous efforts of our knowledgeable and passionate hotel team. In line with Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group’s service philosophy, we will remain committed to delivering our Legendary Service Quality, combined with the sincerity of Taiwanese hospitality, to completely delight and satisfy our guests from around the world,” says Mr. Michael Ziemer, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Taipei.