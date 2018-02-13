South Africa's ruling party struggles with Zuma dilemma

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Leaders of South Africa's ruling ANC party are struggling to remove President Jacob Zuma from office amid reports he asked for concessions in exchange for his resignation.

The African National Congress says it will announce the results of a marathon meeting of its national executive committee at noon (1000 GMT) on Tuesday. Possible options include asking Zuma to resign because of corruption allegations. If he refuses to resign, the matter could go to parliament for a vote on a motion of no confidence.

The political opposition wants a vote to be held this week.

Citing unidentified ANC sources, South African media say Zuma has asked for state security for his family, payment of legal fees and a few more months in office.