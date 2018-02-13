15,000 Taiwanese make use of driver's license pacts in US, Canada

Taipei, Feb. 13 (CNA) More than 15,000 Taiwanese citizens have taken advantage of driver's license recognition pacts Taiwan has signed with American states and Canadian provinces over the past five years, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) official said Tuesday.



Remus Chen (陳立國), director-general of the MOFA's Department of North American Affairs, said Taiwan has signed mutual driver's license recognition pacts with 25 U.S. states and nine provinces in Canada since the foreign and transportation ministry initiated the program in 2013.



As of Dec. 2017, a total of 15,500 Taiwanese had made use of those agreement, with 10,700 of them using the license exchange service in U.S. states and 4,800 using it in Canadian provinces, according to Chen.



Most of those agreements have waived written and road tests for Taiwanese drivers who want to exchange their home license in a part of North America and vice versa.



Taiwan has signed mutual driver's license recognition agreements with a total of 102 countries and territories since 2013, according to MOFA figures.



