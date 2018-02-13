All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 56 38 15 3 79 201 149 Boston 54 34 12 8 76 180 131 Toronto 58 34 19 5 73 192 162 Washington 55 32 17 6 70 173 161 Pittsburgh 57 31 22 4 66 176 171 Philadelphia 56 28 19 9 65 165 162 New Jersey 55 27 20 8 62 163 170 Carolina 56 26 21 9 61 151 166 Columbus 55 28 23 4 60 147 155 N.Y. Islanders 57 27 24 6 60 193 210 N.Y. Rangers 56 27 24 5 59 164 172 Florida 53 24 23 6 54 154 172 Detroit 54 22 23 9 53 147 165 Montreal 55 22 26 7 51 144 172 Ottawa 54 19 26 9 47 144 188 Buffalo 56 16 30 10 42 132 185 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 55 36 15 4 76 187 152 Nashville 54 33 12 9 75 169 140 Winnipeg 56 32 15 9 73 179 151 St. Louis 58 34 21 3 71 167 147 Dallas 57 33 20 4 70 175 151 San Jose 56 30 18 8 68 165 156 Minnesota 55 30 19 6 66 165 156 Calgary 56 29 19 8 66 159 159 Los Angeles 55 30 20 5 65 159 133 Anaheim 57 27 19 11 65 160 164 Colorado 55 30 21 4 64 174 163 Chicago 56 24 24 8 56 158 161 Edmonton 55 23 28 4 50 157 184 Vancouver 56 22 28 6 50 147 180 Arizona 56 14 32 10 38 135 194

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, Winnipeg 1

Detroit 5, Washington 4, OT

Vancouver 6, Dallas 0

Calgary 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Boston 5, New Jersey 3

Colorado 5, Buffalo 4

Philadelphia 4, Vegas 1

San Jose 3, Anaheim 2, SO

Monday's Games

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3

Florida 7, Edmonton 5

Arizona 6, Chicago 1

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.