Coyotes start fast, send Blackhawks to 6th straight loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Max Domi, Clayton Keller, Alex Goligoski and Tobias Rieder each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes pounded the slumping Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 on Monday night.

The Coyotes ended a nine-game losing streak to the Blackhawks and sent Chicago to its season-high sixth straight loss.

Antti Raanta had 37 saves for Arizona. The Coyotes' six goals were their highest total of the season.

Domi put Arizona ahead to stay just 92 seconds into the game. Zac Rinaldo provided a screen in front of Blackhawks goalie Anton Forsberg, and Domi's shot went in for his fourth goal of the season.

The 22-year-old Domi stopped a 21-game drought with his first goal since Dec. 16.

Keller's 16th goal made it 2-0 at 9:22 of the first. Keller passed from behind the net to Derek Stepan, and Stepan's shot bounced off Forsberg's pads to Keller for a backhand follow.

No punches were thrown in a scuffle between Jakob Chychrun and Chicago's Tommy Wingels after Wingels leveled former Blackhawks defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson with a check early in the second. But Chychrun and Domi were given two minutes for roughing and the Blackhawks got a power play.

Alex DeBrincat then scored the 20th goal of his rookie season, trimming Arizona's lead to 2-1 at 4:33.

But the Coyotes responded with two more goals in the second. Goligoski's shot went underneath Forsberg at 7:06, and Rieder tipped in a power-play goal at 9:33 after Jeff Glass took over in net for Chicago.

The Coyotes finished off the rout with Nick Cousins' redirection of Goligoski's shot at 7:11 of the third, and Christian Dvorak's ninth goal with 4:22 to play.

NOTES: It was the 3,000th game in the history of the former Winnipeg/current Arizona NHL franchise. ... Blackhawks G Corey Crawford took the ice and faced some shots during the morning skate. Crawford has been out since late December with an upper body injury. ... The Blackhawks are 4-4-3 in the first game of back-to-back sets this season. They complete their 11th back-to-back set of games when they play Vegas on Tuesday. ... Most fans in the crowd were in Blackhawks gear, and they booed at the playing of a song in the arena that contained the lyrics "I hate Chicago." ... NBA Hall-of-Famer and former Phoenix Suns great Charles Barkley attended Monday's game and performed the ceremonial puck drop. He was given a standing ovation.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At Vegas Tuesday night.

Coyotes: At San Jose Tuesday night.