|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|39
|16
|.709
|—
|Boston
|40
|18
|.690
|½
|Philadelphia
|29
|25
|.537
|9½
|New York
|23
|35
|.397
|17½
|Brooklyn
|19
|39
|.328
|21½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|32
|24
|.571
|—
|Miami
|30
|26
|.536
|2
|Charlotte
|23
|33
|.411
|9
|Orlando
|18
|38
|.321
|14
|Atlanta
|18
|39
|.316
|14½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|33
|22
|.600
|—
|Milwaukee
|31
|24
|.564
|2
|Indiana
|32
|25
|.561
|2
|Detroit
|27
|29
|.482
|6½
|Chicago
|20
|36
|.357
|13½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|42
|13
|.764
|—
|San Antonio
|35
|23
|.603
|8½
|New Orleans
|30
|26
|.536
|12½
|Memphis
|18
|37
|.327
|24
|Dallas
|18
|39
|.316
|25
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|35
|24
|.593
|—
|Oklahoma City
|32
|25
|.561
|2
|Portland
|31
|26
|.544
|3
|Denver
|30
|26
|.536
|3½
|Utah
|29
|28
|.509
|5
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|43
|13
|.768
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|29
|26
|.527
|13½
|L.A. Lakers
|23
|32
|.418
|19½
|Phoenix
|18
|39
|.316
|25½
|Sacramento
|17
|38
|.309
|25½
___
|Sunday's Games
Toronto 123, Charlotte 103
Atlanta 118, Detroit 115
Cleveland 121, Boston 99
Indiana 121, New York 113
Houston 104, Dallas 97
Minnesota 111, Sacramento 106
Oklahoma City 110, Memphis 92
Utah 115, Portland 96
|Monday's Games
New Orleans 118, Detroit 103
Philadelphia 108, New York 92
L.A. Clippers 114, Brooklyn 101
Chicago 105, Orlando 101
Utah 101, San Antonio 99
Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Miami at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Boston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 9 p.m.
Golden State at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Denver at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 9 p.m.