BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
San Martin 0, Tigre 0
|Thursday's Match
Godoy Cruz 4, Lanus 1
|Friday's Matches
Defensa y Justicia 4, CA Chacarita Juniors 2
Santa Fe 0, Arsenal 0
|Saturday's Matches
Newell's 0, Colon 1
Gimnasia 0, Estudiantes 0
Velez Sarsfield 0, Patronato Parana 2
Olimpo 1, Racing Club 2
|Sunday's Matches
Independiente vs. San Lorenzo
Godoy Cruz 2, Belgrano 1
Talleres 1, Banfield 0
Boca Juniors 1, Temperley 0
|Monday's Matches
Lanus 1, River Plate 0
Atletico Tucuman 2, San Martin 1
Tigre 2, Argentinos Jrs 0