Taiwan ranked as 3rd smartest country in world by Alltime10s

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- UK-based media company Alltime10s on Feb. 8 listed Taiwan as the third smartest country in the world due to its high intelligence quotient (IQ), impressive math and science scores and high college acceptance rate.

With an average IQ of 104, Taiwan has moved up a slot this year from fourth to third on a list created by UK-based media company Alltime 10s titled "10 Smartest Countries in the World," overtaking rival Singapore in the process.

When introducing Taiwan in the number three spot, Alltime10s said:

"Heavy investment and a cultural value for education has propelled this resource-poor nation to consistently top in global education rankings."

The video goes on to cite Taiwan's impressive fourth place finish in the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) in science and math in 2015. Launched in 2000, PISA is undertaken once every three years to test the abilities of 15-year-old students in the core academic disciplines of reading, math and science.

It also listed Taiwan's high college entrance rate, citing its dramatic rise from 20 percent before the 1970s to a rate of 49 percent by 1996, before ultimately reaching 90 percent by 2006, making it one of the highest in Asia.

Topping out the list was South Korea in first place, while Japan took second. Trailing Taiwan, in order from fourth through tenth, was Singapore, Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Sweden, and Switzerland.