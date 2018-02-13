Davis powers Pelicans past Pistons 118-103

DETROIT (AP) — Anthony Davis had 38 points and 10 rebounds to help the New Orleans Pelicans beat Detroit 118-103 on Monday night in another one of his strong performances against the Pistons.

Davis is averaging 30.4 points per game against the Pistons, his highest total against an NBA team. He scored a career-high 59 against them nearly two years ago.

That's one reason the Pelicans have won 11 of the last 12 games against the Pistons.

Detroit attempted to defend Davis with Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin, but they were no match for Davis inside, off the dribble or on the outside. The All-Star was 14 of 24 from the field, including 3 for 6 on 3-pointers.

Nikola Mirotic helped the Pelicans pull away in the third quarter and finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Griffin scored 22 on 8-of-17 shooting. Drummond had 13 points and 21 rebounds.

76ERS 108, KNICKS 92

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dario Saric scored 24 points to lead Philadelphia to its fourth straight win.

J.J. Redick had 18 points and Joel Embiid scored 17 for the 76ers, who won their 10th straight at home to remain in playoff position in the Eastern Conference. Reserve T.J. McConnell had a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Michael Beasley scored 22 points for the Knicks, who have dropped seven in a row. Courtney Lee had 18 points in his first game coming off the bench this season for New York.

CLIPPERS 114, NETS 101

NEW YORK (AP) — Lou Williams scored 20 points and DeAndre Jordan had 16 points and 17 rebounds, lifting the balanced Clippers to the road win.

Los Angeles put seven players in double figures and shot 56.5 percent from the field in its fourth win in five games, bouncing back nicely from a loss in Philadelphia.

Austin Rivers scored 17 points, and reserve Montrezl Harrell collected 15 points on 6-for-6 shooting. The Clippers made 19 of their first 26 shots and won for the 12th time in 17 games.

D'Angelo Russell and Joe Harris each scored 16 for the Nets, who dropped their sixth straight.

BULLS 105, MAGIC 101

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine had a tiebreaking dunk for Chicago after stealing an inbounds pass in the closing seconds.

The Bulls blew an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter but still came away with their second win in three games after dropping seven in a row.

LaVine stole Jonathon Simmons' inbounds attempt with 15 seconds left and finished with a thunderous slam. He added two free throws after Mario Hezonja missed a 3-pointer.

Lauri Markkanen scored 21 points, and LaVine finished with 18 points and seven rebounds.

Hezonja led Orlando with 24 points, and Evan Fournier scored 22.