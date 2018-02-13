The Latest: Hospital OKs agreement with abortion clinic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on Ohio abortion clinic closure dispute (all times local):

11:15 p.m.

A hospital system's board of trustees has authorized a patient-transfer agreement to keep the last abortion clinic in one Ohio city operating.

The Blade reports ProMedica announced Monday night the authorization of the transfer agreement with Capital Care of Toledo.

In a statement, ProMedica spokesman Tedra White says the hospital system believes "that no one is beyond the reach of life-saving health care."

A lawyer representing Capital Care says as soon as she receives a copy of the agreement, she will file documents with the state Health Department to halt license-revocation proceedings.

Earlier Monday, feminist icon Gloria Steinem, who was born in and grew up in Toledo, urged one of the city's private hospitals to sign the patient-transfer agreement.

Last week, the state Supreme Court upheld a state order from 2014 shuttering the clinic.

___

1 p.m.

Gloria Steinem is weighing in to try to save the last abortion clinic in her Ohio hometown.

The 83-year-old feminist icon issued a statement Monday urging a private Toledo hospital to sign the patient-transfer agreement with Capital Care of Toledo that the clinic needs to remain open.

The Ohio Supreme Court last week upheld a state order from 2014 shuttering the clinic. Justices ruled the Ohio Department of Health acted within its rights since Capital Care lacked the required transfer agreement.

Restrictions passed by Ohio lawmakers in 2013 mandated such agreements be with local hospitals, then barred public hospitals from providing them.

A past Capital Care agreement was with the University of Toledo Hospital, which is public.

Private ProMedica says it's re-examining its policy. Messages were left with St. Luke's.