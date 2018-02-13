Taiwan female speed skater Huang falls in last lap of 1,500 m race

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- Taiwanese female speed skater Huang Yu-ting fell at the last lap in the Women's 1,500 meter speed skating finals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games yesterday (Feb 12).

Huang took the lead after the 400 meter mark in her second lap. However, her competitor Gabriele Hirschbichler from Germany took the lead in the final lap and was ahead of the race after the third lap. Huang tried to speed up but she lost her balance at the last turn and skidded off the track and hit the guardrail. She immediately got up and tried to skate toward the finish line. She completed her race in 2 minutes 18.84 seconds.

This is Huang‘s debut in the Winter Olympics. She qualified for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Dec. 3 last year after the ISU Speed Skating World Cup qualifying match held in Canada

She posted on her Facebook page last night after the race. She mentioned that she felt apologetic towards those who cheered for her as she fell down in the games. She is unsatisfied with her performance last night and she promised that she will do her best in the next event, the 1,000 meter speed skating event.