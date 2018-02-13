  1. Home
Northeastern claims 1st Beanpot in 30 years, beating BU 5-2

By JIMMY GOLEN , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Adam Gaudette had a hat trick and Cayden Primeau stopped 38 shots on Monday night to lead Northeastern to a 5-2 victory over Boston University in the 66th Beanpot championship game.

The Huskies claimed the city's college hockey bragging rights for the first time in 30 years.

Nolan Stevens and Trevor Owens also scored for Northeastern, which had lost nine times in the tournament finals since last claiming the trophy in 1988. BU had won 16 times since then and 30 times in all, beating the Huskies in the final six straight times before this year.

It was Northeastern's fifth Beanpot title — by far the fewest of the four schools.

Harvard, the defending champion, beat Boston College 5-4 in overtime in the consolation game.