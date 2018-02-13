Nylander scores twice as Maple Leafs beat Lightning 4-3

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander had two goals and an assist, helping the streaking Toronto Maple Leafs top the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Monday night.

Auston Matthews had three assists for the Leafs (34-19-5), who extended their home win streak to five with their eighth win in nine games overall. Jake Gardiner and James van Riemsdyk scored, and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves in his 28th win of the season.

Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov, and Yanni Gourde scored for Tampa Bay (38-15-3). Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves.

Toronto jumped in front 11:55 into the first on Nylander's one-timer off a pass from Matthews. It was Nylander's 13th goal of the season.

Nylander scored again 3:08 into the second, beating Vasilevskiy on the blocker side. Nylander then picked up an assist when Gardiner's wrist shot from inside the blue line went through Vasilevskiy's legs, making it 3-0 with 8 1/2 minutes left in the period.

Tampa Bay replied with its first goal when Killorn picked up the rebound from Brayden Point's initial shot and put the puck into a half-empty net at 15:59.

Kucherov cut Toronto's lead when he got a pass from Killorn and beat Andersen 58 seconds into the third and Gourde tied the game just 20 seconds later, tipping Braydon Coburn's shot from the point past Andersen at 1:18.

Van Riemsdyk got the game-winner when his shot just squeezed past Vasilevskiy's pad at 4:37.

NOTES: Toronto C Patrick Marleau skated in his 1,551st regular-season game, passing Alex Delvecchio for sole possession of 13th place on the NHL's games played list.

UP NEXT

Lightning: Visit Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Maple Leafs: Host Columbus on Wednesday night.