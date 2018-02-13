  1. Home
Taiwanese Wang Chien-Ming in 25-man roster for New York Yankees Baseball Dream Team 

By Mabel Neo,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/02/13 11:53

Singapore (Taiwan News) - Taiwanese professional pitcher Wang Chien-Ming (王建民) was chosen as one of the pitchers in the "dream team" 25-man roster by New York Yankees official media Pinstripe Alley

According to Pinstripe Alley, the players were chosen based on one of their individual seasons in pinstripes from 2003 to 2017.

Wang starred in the New York Yankees from 2005 to 2008. He led the league in 19 back to back wins in 2016 and finished second in the Cy Young voting behind Johan Santana.

Wang spent two years in the Washington Nationals organization in 2011 and 2012 and then did stints in the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox, Atlanta Braves, and Seattle Mariners organizations before joining the Royals in 2016.

He did not get a contract to pitch in the United States for the Major League Baseball (MLB) last year due to his age and injuries, but he has no intentions of not playing professional baseball in the near future. 
Chien-Ming Wang
Baseball
New York Yankees
Major League Baseball

