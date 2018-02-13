  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/13 10:43
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 56 38 15 3 79 201 149
Boston 54 34 12 8 76 180 131
Toronto 58 34 19 5 73 192 162
Washington 55 32 17 6 70 173 161
Pittsburgh 57 31 22 4 66 176 171
Philadelphia 56 28 19 9 65 165 162
New Jersey 55 27 20 8 62 163 170
Carolina 56 26 21 9 61 151 166
Columbus 55 28 23 4 60 147 155
N.Y. Islanders 57 27 24 6 60 193 210
N.Y. Rangers 56 27 24 5 59 164 172
Detroit 54 22 23 9 53 147 165
Florida 52 23 23 6 52 147 167
Montreal 55 22 26 7 51 144 172
Ottawa 54 19 26 9 47 144 188
Buffalo 56 16 30 10 42 132 185
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 55 36 15 4 76 187 152
Nashville 54 33 12 9 75 169 140
Winnipeg 56 32 15 9 73 179 151
St. Louis 58 34 21 3 71 167 147
Dallas 57 33 20 4 70 175 151
San Jose 56 30 18 8 68 165 156
Minnesota 55 30 19 6 66 165 156
Calgary 56 29 19 8 66 159 159
Los Angeles 55 30 20 5 65 159 133
Anaheim 57 27 19 11 65 160 164
Colorado 55 30 21 4 64 174 163
Chicago 55 24 23 8 56 157 155
Edmonton 54 23 27 4 50 152 177
Vancouver 56 22 28 6 50 147 180
Arizona 55 13 32 10 36 129 193

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, Winnipeg 1

Detroit 5, Washington 4, OT

Vancouver 6, Dallas 0

Calgary 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Boston 5, New Jersey 3

Colorado 5, Buffalo 4

Philadelphia 4, Vegas 1

San Jose 3, Anaheim 2, SO

Monday's Games

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3

Florida at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.