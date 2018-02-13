Taiwan headline news

  1. Home
Top headlines across Taiwan on Feb. 13

By  Central News Agency
2018/02/13 09:00

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Feb. 13 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: CFS Chairman Chen Ching-nan indicted in Ching Fu scandal; prosecutors seek 30-year sentence

@China Times: Taipei fourth grader donates NT$1,000 scholarship to Hualien earthquake victims

@Liberty Times: Rapid screening of buildings' earthquake resistance ordered

@Apple Daily: Lottery top prize winners over-taxed by NT$780 million

@Economic Daily News: 127 listed firms buck slow season effects to report new sales highs in January

@Commercial Times: IMF chief Lagarde says recent pullback in U.S. market not a major threat to global economy 
Headlines

