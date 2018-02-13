North Korea's Kim Jong Un describes South Korea as 'impressive' 

Taiwan News - North Korea's political leader Kim Jong-un expresses ‘satisfaction’ over the visit by his sister Kim Yo-jong and other North Korean government officials to the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics amid warming relations between the two Koreas.

According to Korea Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim Jong-un mentioned that it was important to build on the Olympics-driven momentum for dialogue on the divided peninsula.

Kim Jong-un met the members of the high-level delegation who returned from their three-day visit to South Korea for the Winter Olympics games yesterday (Feb 12). The President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea Kim Yong Nam gave a detailed report on the activities of the delegation including its participation in the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Olympics and their visit to Chongwadae.

It was reported by KCNA that Kim Jong-un expressed “satisfaction” over their visit upon receiving the delegation's report, and gave his gratitude for "sincere and very impressive efforts" made by South Korea as they prioritized the visit of the members of the North Korea side who took part in the Winter Olympics. Kim Jong Un also addressed “important instructions” for possible measures to maintain the atmosphere of conciliation and dialogue without offering more details.

North Korea sent athletes to the South Korean ski resort of Pyeongchang, along with cheerleaders and performers, and dispatched a diplomatic delegation that included Kim's sister Kim Yo-jong. Kim Yo-jong is the first member of the North's ruling dynasty to set foot in the South since the end of the Korean War.

Also, South Korea said yesterday (Feb 12) that it would push ahead with its plans for reunions of family members separated by the 1950-53 Korean war in order to sustain the dialogue prompted by the North Korean delegation’s visit.

The high-level delegation of North Korea returned to Pyongyang on Sunday night (Feb 11) after making a three-day visit to South Korea from Friday (Feb 9). Kim Jong-un's private jet left Incheon International Airport at local time 10:24 pm. The visit by the North Korea delegations left big questions about whether it could lead to a solution to the decades-long military standoff between the two Koreas.